Moment Question Time audience reacts to Andrew being stripped of titles

Question Time audience bursts into applause as Andrew stripped of 'prince' title
  • King Charles is to strip Prince Andrew of all remaining titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion.
  • The news was announced by Fiona Bruce on BBC Question Time, prompting applause from the audience.
  • Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision, stating Andrew was given notice on Thursday, 30 October 2025.
  • Andrew will henceforth be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, effectively living as a commoner.
  • The measures are deemed necessary due to his continued links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, despite his denials, with the Palace expressing sympathy for abuse victims.
