Moment Question Time audience reacts to Andrew being stripped of titles
- King Charles is to strip Prince Andrew of all remaining titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion.
- The news was announced by Fiona Bruce on BBC Question Time, prompting applause from the audience.
- Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision, stating Andrew was given notice on Thursday, 30 October 2025.
- Andrew will henceforth be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, effectively living as a commoner.
- The measures are deemed necessary due to his continued links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, despite his denials, with the Palace expressing sympathy for abuse victims.