Rachel Reeves insists she is not going anywhere amid Budget criticism

  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, expressed defiance regarding her controversial Budget and stated her intention to remain in the role for years to come.
  • She affirmed her determination to defy critics following the Budget announcement earlier this week, and said she was “sure” she would still be the Chancellor next year and beyond.
  • Reeves denied accusations of misrepresenting the scale of the Budget black hole.
  • This denial came as Reeves attempted to justify her proposed £26bn tax increases.
  • Her comments were made during an appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
