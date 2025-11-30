Defiant Rachel Reeves says she will be Chancellor for years

A defiant Rachel Reeves has said she will be Chancellor for years and is “determined to defy her critics” following her controversial Budget.

The Chancellor denied lying about the scale of the Budget black hole to justify her £26bn tax hikes, when she appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (30 November).

Kuenssberg asked the Chancellor: “You said you’ll be here this year, next year, and the year after and the year after. Are you sure?”

Reeves replied: “Yes, I’m sure and I’m determined.”