Rachel Reeves hits back at Kemi Badenoch after being branded ‘utterly incompetent’
- Rachel Reeves responded to Kemi Badenoch’s “misogyny and mansplaining” attack following the Budget announcement.
- During her Budget response in the Commons, Badenoch called Ms Reeves “spineless, shameless and completely aimless”.
- Badenoch added, “Let me explain to the Chancellor, woman to woman: people out there aren’t complaining because she’s female, they’re complaining because she is utterly incompetent.”
- In an appearance on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Ms Reeves stated that if Badenoch wished to resort to personal attacks, that was her choice, but claimed “I don’t like that sort of stuff” and that it made her “a bit uncomfortable”.
- Reeves affirmed her focus remains on addressing issues such as cutting the cost of living, reducing NHS waiting lists, and tackling debt and borrowing.