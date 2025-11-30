Rachel Reeves responds to Kemi Badenoch’s ‘misogyny and mansplaining’ Budget attack

Rachel Reeves has responded to Kemi Badenoch’s “misogyny and mansplaining” attack following her Budget announcement.

During her Budget response in the Commons on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch called Ms Reeves “spineless, shameless and completely aimless”, adding: “Let me explain to the Chancellor, woman to woman: people out there aren’t complaining because she’s female, they’re complaining because she is utterly incompetent.”

Asked about the Tory leader’s comments, Ms Reeves said on Sunday (30 November): “If she wants to resort to personal attacks that's fine, that’s her choice, but I want to focus on the issues of cutting the cost of living, cutting NHS waiting lists and cutting the debt and borrowing.”