Rachel Reeves could hike these taxes instead if she doesn’t put up income tax

Ex bank boss hits out at Rachel Reeves over economic growth
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reportedly ruled out an income tax rise ahead of the Budget, reversing earlier indications of significant tax increases.
  • This decision aims to avoid breaking Labour's manifesto pledge and prevent angering voters and backbench MPs.
  • Economists predict substantial tax rises are still needed to address a £22bn government finance shortfall due to rising borrowing costs and weak growth forecasts.
  • Other potential tax measures under consideration include changes to VAT, new land taxes to replace stamp duty and council tax, and adjustments to Capital Gains Tax for high-value properties.
  • Reeves may also consider reforms to pension policy, such as cutting higher rates of pension tax relief, which could generate significant revenue.
