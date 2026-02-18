Rachel Reeves heckled by member of public as she announces inflation drop
- Rachel Reeves was heckled during a visit to a Sainsbury's Superstore in Sydenham, south-east London.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday, 18 February, while she was speaking to a cashier.
- An individual called her a 'genocide supporter', which appears to reference the Israel-Gaza conflict.
- Reeves was on a tour of the supermarket at the time of the heckling.
- She also stated her expectation for inflation to fall further to the Bank of England's 2% target in the coming months, after it recently dropped to 3%.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks