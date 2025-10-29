Calls for investigation after Reeves admits breaking rules around renting
- Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has admitted to making a "mistake" by failing to obtain a selective rental licence for her south London home.
- The omission occurred when she rented out her property after moving into No 11 Downing Street, as reported by The Daily Mail.
- Ms Reeves stated she was unaware of the licensing requirement, relying on advice from her letting agent, and has since applied for the necessary licence.
- She has informed the Prime Minister's independent ethics adviser and Sir Keir Starmer about the inadvertent error.
- Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to launch a "full investigation" into the matter.