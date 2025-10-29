Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Calls for investigation after Reeves admits breaking rules around renting

The Chancellor admitted to making a "mistake" by failing to obtain a selective rental licence for her home in south London
The Chancellor admitted to making a "mistake" by failing to obtain a selective rental licence for her home in south London (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has admitted to making a "mistake" by failing to obtain a selective rental licence for her south London home.
  • The omission occurred when she rented out her property after moving into No 11 Downing Street, as reported by The Daily Mail.
  • Ms Reeves stated she was unaware of the licensing requirement, relying on advice from her letting agent, and has since applied for the necessary licence.
  • She has informed the Prime Minister's independent ethics adviser and Sir Keir Starmer about the inadvertent error.
  • Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to launch a "full investigation" into the matter.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in