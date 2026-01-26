Israel retrieves remains of last hostage held in Gaza, military confirms
- Israel has recovered the remains of Ran Gvili, the final hostage held in Gaza, whose body was found on Monday following a military operation.
- Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer, was killed at Kibbutz Alumim during the 7 October 2023 attack and his body subsequently abducted.
- His return marks the conclusion of the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which began in October.
- The Rafah border crossing with Egypt is anticipated to reopen this week, to be managed by the Palestinian Authority and overseen by EU personnel.
- The next phase of the ceasefire expects further Israeli troop withdrawal and Hamas relinquishing administrative control, with a transitional government led by Ali Shaath set to manage Gaza.