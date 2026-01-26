Remains of last Israeli hostage found in Gaza, says military

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel has retrieved the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza, the country’s military has said.

An Israeli official told Reuters that the remains of 24-year-old police officer Ran Gvili had been discovered on Monday, bringing an end to the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas.

Gvili's corpse will now be returned for burial, the military said in a statement.

Israel previously said Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the most popular crossing for entering and leaving the enclave, would be reopened once Gvili’s remains were returned.

open image in gallery Ran Gvili was killed at Kibbutz Alumim ( Bring Them Home Now )

Gvili had been held in Gaza since he was killed at Kibbutz Alumim during Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

On Sunday, the military launched a "large-scale operation" in Gaza to locate his body, after Washington and other mediators intensified pressure on Israel and Hamas to progress to the next phase of their ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said Gvili was a “true friend, loved by everyone” who carried a “powerful yet calm presence”.

Gvili was recovering from a motorcycle accident before joining his friends to help fight after hearing about the incursion of Hamas-led troops into southern Israel on 7 October. He was killed while fighting and his body was abducted, the forum said.

He is survived by parents, Talik and Itzik, and his siblings Omri and Shira.

open image in gallery Gvili’s body has been in Gaza for nearly two and a half years ( AP )

His release came as part of a ceasefire deal agreed in October last year, which was supposed to see the Israeli military halt all operations while Palestinian militant group Hamas returned the remaining 48 hostages, including 28 who were already dead.

The living hostages were freed in the weeks following, but Hamas said it had been unable to locate the body of the the final hostage.

The Rafah Crossing is expected to open this week, and will be staffed by Palestinians affiliated with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority and monitored by EU personnel - which is how it was run during a previous ceasefire.

Israel wants to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing than are allowed back in, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters news agency.

open image in gallery Trucks with humanitarian aid queue at the Rafah crossing ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ali Shaath, the chief of a US-backed transitional Palestinian committee to temporarily administer Gaza, said the crossing, which was supposed to open during the ceasefire’s initial phase, would open this week.

During the second phase, Israel is expected to withdraw troops further from Gaza and Hamas is set to give up administrative control of the territory.

Trump acknowledged in October that the phases are “all a little bit mixed in with each other”. “We can take them out of order in a positive way,” he said.

The original plan describes a transitional government – “technocratic and apolitical” – managing the overall running of Gaza. That would be overseen by an international body called the “Board of Peace”.

The government will have 15 members and will be led by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority once in charge of developing industrial zones, according to mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Shaath said in a radio interview that the committee would focus first on providing urgent relief for Gaza, including the provision of housing for displaced civilians.

“If I bring bulldozers and push the rubble into the sea, and make new islands, new land, I can win new land for Gaza and at the same time clear the rubble. This won't take more than three years,” Shaath told a West Bank radio station.

During the first phase of Trump’s ceasefire plan, the Israeli military partially pulled back its forces within Gaza but retained control of 53 per cent of the territory, including the entire land border with Egypt.

Nearly all of the territory's population lives in the rest of Gaza, under Hamas control and mostly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.