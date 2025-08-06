After 22 months of intense bombardment from Israel and the war with militant group Hamas, Gaza now resembles the bottom of a fire pit.

According to the UN, 92 per cent of homes in Gaza are either destroyed or damaged, and the destruction is so widespread that it could take 21 years to rebuild if the conflict stops.

Ceasefire talks have collapsed, and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly favouring a complete military takeover of Gaza, starting with the widening of the current already devastating offensive on the destroyed strip.

Rare aerial footage shows the extent of the devastation in Gaza, with tents stretching out towards the horizon as far as the eye can see.