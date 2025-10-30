Rapist filmed on CCTV inside nightclub before spiking women’s drinks
- Kenan Baki, 46, has been jailed for nine years after spiking women's drinks and then raping one and sexually assaulting another at a nightclub in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
- The incidents took place on 2 September 2023 at Society nightclub, with Baki's actions captured on CCTV footage.
- On Tuesday, 28 October, Baki received an 11-year extended sentence, which includes the nine-year custodial term.
- He has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.
- An indefinite non-harassment order was also granted.