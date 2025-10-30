Rapist caught on CCTV looking around nightclub before spiking women’s drinks

A man who spiked women’s drinks in a nightclub before raping and sexually assaulting them was caught on CCTV.

Kenan Baki, 46, has been jailed for nine years after raping one woman and sexually assaulting another after he spiked their drinks at Society nightclub in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on September 2, 2023.

Footage issued by Police Scotland showed Baki looking around the club before he carried out his attacks.

On Tuesday (28 October), Baki was given an 11-year extended sentence with a nine-year custodial term.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely, and a non-harassment order was also granted for an indefinite period.