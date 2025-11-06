Boy injured in ‘incident’ at Reading College as armed police rush to scene
- Armed police are at Reading College in Berkshire after a boy was injured in an assault.
- Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident, stating the boy is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
- The college reported that the student's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and their family has been informed.
- Ongoing searches are being conducted by officers, supported by armed units, at the scene.
- Members of the public have been advised by police to avoid the area while the situation is resolved.