Armed police officers are at a college in Reading after a boy was injured in an assault.

Images on social media show a large police presence at Reading College on Kings Road in Berkshire on Thursday afternoon following the incident. Thames Valley Police said a boy had sustained injuries and was receiving medical treatment, but did not give any detail on his age or condition.

The force added searches are “ongoing” with armed officers present on the scene, and advised members of the public to avoid the area. A police helicopter is circling the area as searches continue, according to local media reports.

The boy is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition

An automated message on Reading College’s phone line said the student is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition. The message said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Reading College where one student has sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Their family have been informed. The police have been notified and are present.

“Please be reassured that all actions have been taken to ensure students’ safety.”

Witnesses told local media the college was on “lockdown”. It is believed to have since reopened with multiple police cars and officers still on the scene.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of an assault with injury in Kings Road, Reading.

“A boy has sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment. Search activity is ongoing, supported by armed officers, and a visible police presence remains. We advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time while officers work swiftly to resolve the situation.

“We will provide an update when we are in a position to do so.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...