Man living in hotel due to ‘astronomical’ rent in city centre
- A radio caller named Matthew revealed he lives permanently in a Berkshire hotel, stating it is cheaper than paying high rent.
- Speaking on LBC to host Tom Swarbrick on Tuesday, Matthew explained he moved into a budget hotel in Reading.
- He highlighted that this living arrangement saves him from paying council tax, utility bills, or contracts.
- Matthew, who is partially disabled, chose the hotel due to its convenient location near the city centre.
- Tom Swarbrick reacted by calling Matthew's solution 'genius' and compared him to the fictional character Alan Partridge.