Disabled man lives in hotel full-time to avoid paying ‘astronomical’ rent

A radio caller revealed he lives permanently in a Berkshire hotel as it is cheaper than paying “astronomical” rent.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday (26 November), listener Matthew shocked host Tom Swarbrick when he explained he has moved into a budget hotel in Reading.

Matthew, who is partially disabled and needs to be close to the city centre, said that his new home saves him from paying for council tax, bills or contracts.

“In a way, that is genius”, said Swarbrick, likening the caller to Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge, who lived in the fictional Linton Travel Tavern hotel.