Travelers face new $45 fee at airport if they don’t have proper ID

Full enforcement of the Real ID Act began in May 2025 after multiple delays due to the pandemic
Full enforcement of the Real ID Act began in May 2025 after multiple delays due to the pandemic (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Travelers in the United States face a new $45 fee at airports beginning on Feb. 1 if they don’t have a Real ID or other accepted identification.
  • Anyone 18 and older without proper identification will be referred to TSA’s alternative identity verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, and are required to pay the nonrefundable $45 fee to proceed through security.
  • The non-refundable $45 charge covers a 10-day travel period, allowing it to be used for both departure and return flights within that timeframe.
  • Travelers are advised to prepay the fee online to reduce delays, as the verification process at the airport can take 30 minutes or longer.
  • TSA stresses that paying the fee is a last-resort option and does not guarantee entry as travelers may still be denied if their identity cannot be confirmed.
