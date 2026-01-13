TSA to charge $45 for travelers without Real ID from next month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beginning on February 1, travelers flying within the United States who arrive at TSA checkpoints without a Real ID or other acceptable identification will face a new $45 fee.

Since May 2025, some airports have accepted IDs other than Real ID but starting next month, the TSA will charge a fee to travelers 18 and older without proper identification.

Under the updated policy, travelers without a Real ID‑compliant driver’s license or another accepted form of ID - such as a passport, passport card, military ID, or DHS Trusted Traveler card- will be referred to TSA’s alternative identity verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, and required to pay the nonrefundable $45 fee to proceed through security.

The fee option is intended to cover a 10‑day travel period, meaning a single payment can apply to both departure and return flights within that time frame. Travelers who pay in advance online can present proof of payment at the checkpoint to help reduce delays.

The TSA advises travelers without proper identification who haven’t prepaid the $45 fee online to arrive earlier at the airport as the verification process can take 30 minutes or longer. The agency warns that even if a traveler completes the online identity verification process, they may still be denied entry at the security checkpoint if their identity cannot be confirmed.

From February 1, adults without a Real ID or other accepted ID will pay a $45 fee and go through TSA’s Confirm.ID verification to pass security ( Getty Images )

According to the TSA, paying the fee is a last-resort option and does not replace having a proper ID. Real ID costs vary by state, usually matching standard ID fees if renewed together, or slightly higher if issued separately, with some states adding extra charges.

The Real ID is optional for driving, but it can simplify air travel for those who don’t have a passport or other accepted form of identification. Real IDs look nearly identical to standard IDs, but will have a star, or a bear or flag in some states, in the top right corner.

Minors traveling in the U.S. with parents don’t need ID, but those traveling alone should carry some form of identification, such as a passport, state ID, or birth certificate. A Real ID is not required.

The Real ID Act, passed in 2005 following the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation, set federal standards for issuing identification like driver’s licenses. Full enforcement of the Real ID Act began on May 7, 2025, after multiple delays due to the pandemic.