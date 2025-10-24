Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Red crabs embark on annual migration across Christmas Island

Millions of migrating red crabs cross Christmas Island to reach the ocean
  • A video shows millions of red crabs undertaking their annual migration across Christmas Island, off mainland Australia, to reach the ocean.
  • The crustaceans are leaving their forest habitats and travelling across roads and through neighbourhoods to spawn their eggs.
  • This year's migration has commenced earlier than anticipated, prompting residents to prepare for significant road closures across the island.
  • A major spawning event is predicted by the Christmas Island national park for around 15 and 16 November.
  • A subsequent event is expected in mid-December.
