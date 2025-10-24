Millions of migrating red crabs have travelled across Christmas Island to reach the ocean.

The annual phenomenon sees millions of crustaceans leaving their forest dwellings to walk across roads and through neighbourhoods in order to reach the shore and spawn their eggs.

This year’s march has kicked off slightly earlier than expected, with residents currently preparing for major road closures across the entire island, which is located off mainland Australia and near the Indonesian island of Java.

The Christmas Island national park said a huge spawning event will take place around 15 and 16 November, with a second spawning occurring in mid-December.