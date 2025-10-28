Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform and Greens surge in polls as Labour plunges to new low

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA Wire)
  • Labour has recorded its lowest ever rating in a YouGov poll, with only 17 per cent of voters backing the party.
  • The poll, commissioned by The Times, shows Reform UK leading with 27 per cent, while the Conservatives also stand at 17 per cent.
  • The Green Party has seen its support surge to 16 per cent, its highest level, particularly among younger voters aged 18-24.
  • This decline follows Labour's third-place finish in the recent Caerphilly by-election, marking their first loss in the area in over a century.
  • Pollsters and internal party groups warn that Labour faces significant challenges in upcoming local and national elections, with some finding it "hard to see how Labour will turn things around".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in