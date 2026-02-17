Reform plans to scrap up Equality Act – what it would mean for Britain
- Reform UK plans to repeal the Equality Act immediately if it wins the next general election.
- Suella Braverman, the party's new education, skills and equalities spokeswoman, stated that Britain is being 'ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion' policies.
- The Equality Act is a key piece of legislation that prevents against discrimination in Britain.
- Nigel Farage unveiled key members of his front-bench team, positioning Reform UK as 'the voice of opposition' to Labour.
- Robert Jenrick was appointed Reform UK's 'shadow chancellor of the Exchequer' by Mr Farage, Zia Yusuf as home affairs spokesman and Richard Tice as business, trade and energy spokesman.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks