Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Politics live: Labour bracing for local election wipeout after Starmer cancellation U-turn, poll finds

The government agreed to pay Reform UK’s legal costs after the party’s challenge over the postponement of local elections

'A victory for democracy', says Nigel Farage over the Government's election U-turn

Labour could face a local election wipeout after the government was forced to abandoned plans to postpone local elections for councils in May, a poll has found.

Labour had initially announced plans to cancel elections in 30 areas this year, impacting 4.5 million people, in order to free up “capacity” to undertake an overhaul of council structures.

Several councils have called the U-turn “extremely disappointing”, with Laura Lock, deputy chief executive of the Association of Electoral Administrators, pointing out election workers “have lost months of essential planning time for reinstated May 7 elections."

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said the decision came after “legal advice” following a challenge from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who said “we took this Labour government to court and won.”

Polling for The Telegraph suggests that Labour majorities on ten local authorities will be wiped out now that elections in 30 areas will go ahead.

Now that the elections will go ahead, the poll suggests that Labour will likely lose control of six councils and its majority will be wiped out completely in four more.

Recommended

Minister admits ‘things need to change’ - but backs Keir Starmer as PM

Health minister Stephen Kinnock
Health minister Stephen Kinnock (Victoria Jones/PA)

Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:

A government minister has admitted “things need to change” amid yet another government u-turn.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock was questioned on the government’s latest climbdown after it abandoned plans to postpone local government elections for 30 councils.

“I accept that things have to change, and we’ve had some very big changes in No 10,” he told LBC. “It means now really getting back to core Labour values of building an economy that works for everyone.”

When asked whether Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership was one of the elements that needed to change, Mr Kinnock defended the prime minister.

“Keir Starmer is absolutely the right man to take us forward,” he said.

Dan Haygarth17 February 2026 08:19

Minister backs Steve Reed after local election climbdown

Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:

A minister has defended Steve Reed after the local government secretary was forced to abandon plans to postpone 30 council elections following a legal challenge.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock insisted Mr Reed was doing an “excellent job” as he defended him against calls to resign over the u-turn.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed (PA)
Communities Secretary Steve Reed (PA) (PA Wire)

“Steve Reed is doing an excellent job as Secretary of State, pushing through the Pride in Place programme, pushing through renters’ reforms, bulldozing all of the bureaucracy and regulations that stops us building things in this country,” he told Sky News

“Steve is doing an excellent job as Secretary of State and he will continue to do that and to deliver for the British people.”

Dan Haygarth17 February 2026 08:15

Unemployment rises to highest level for five years

Unemployment has risen to its highest level for five years and wage growth has slowed again as the UK jobs market continues to come under pressure, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of unemployment lifted to 5.2% in the three months to December, up from 5.1% in the three months to November.

This was the highest since the three months to January 2021 and the highest for over a decade outside of the pandemic era.

Most economists had expected unemployment to remain at 5.1% in the latest quarter.

Dan Haygarth17 February 2026 08:07

Yusuf calls for government to publish legal advice that led to election U-turn

Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:

Reform’s head of policy has called for the government to publish the legal advice they received that prompted them to abandon plans to postpone elections in 30 local councils.

Zia Yusuf said the publication of the advice, which was given in response to a legal challenge from Reform UK, is “in the public interest”.

“The letter where they announced they were throwing in the towel and conceding that the elections can go ahead said this was in light of ‘new evidence and they’ve reserved their privilege on that meaning they are not going to publish it,” he told LBC.

“I think its in the public interest for us all to see it, I think I know what that new legal advice was going to be, was that they were going to lose.”

Dan Haygarth17 February 2026 08:00

Labour faces wipe out in local elections now going ahead, poll suggests

Polling for The Telegraph suggests that Labour majorities on ten local authorities will be wiped out now that elections in 30 areas will go ahead.

Labour had initially announced plans to cancel elections in 30 areas this year, impacting 4.5 million people, in order to free up “capacity” to undertake an overhaul of council structures.

Now that they will go ahead, The Telegraph suggests that Labour will likely lose control of six councils – Blackburn with Darwen, Cannock Chase, Exeter, Preston, Thurrock and Worthing.

Its majority will be wiped out completely in four more, the report states.

The polling suggests the Labour party will lose half of the seats it will defend in May.

Dan Haygarth17 February 2026 07:44

What to expect today?

  • Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will be announcing members of his party’s shadow cabinet team at a Westminster press conference.
  • There will be a hearing for MP Rupert Lowe’s legal challenge against parliamentary watchdog.
  • Rupert Lowe, the independent MP for Great Yarmouth, is seeking to take High Court legal action against the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme over its decision last July to investigate a complaint made against him.
Bryony Gooch17 February 2026 07:00

Reform by-election candidate defends man who said ‘burn asylum hotels’

Reform candidate called it ‘insane’ to jail man who said ‘burn asylum hotels’

Exclusive: It comes after The Independent revealed that Matt Goodwin called for ‘young girls’ to be given ‘biological reality’ check
Bryony Gooch17 February 2026 06:00

In pictures: Reform rally in Romford

(Getty)
(Getty)
Bryony Gooch17 February 2026 05:00

Make places like Somerset take more migrants, Danish minister tells UK

Make places like Somerset take more migrants, Danish minister tells UK

Denmark’s employment minister Kaare Dybvad Bek warns that centrist parties need to get a grip on immigration
Bryony Gooch17 February 2026 04:00

Watch: Keir Starmer denies knowledge of Labour Together-linked ‘probe’ into journalists

Keir Starmer denies knowledge of Labour Together-linked ‘probe’ into journalists
Bryony Gooch17 February 2026 03:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in