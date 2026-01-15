Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

University free speech row as students want Reform UK banned

  • A new poll reveals over a third of undergraduate students in Britain believe Reform UK should be banned from speaking at university events.
  • Despite this, 69 per cent of students agree universities should never restrict free speech, and 90 per cent feel personally able to express their views.
  • Nearly half (47 per cent) of students believe universities are becoming less tolerant of diverse viewpoints, a figure that has almost doubled since 2016.
  • The findings follow new legislation introduced last year, empowering the Office for Students to fine universities that fail to protect free speech rights.
  • HEPI director Nick Hillman expressed shock at the findings, while Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice criticised universities as “echo chambers”.
