University free speech row as students want Reform UK banned
- A new poll reveals over a third of undergraduate students in Britain believe Reform UK should be banned from speaking at university events.
- Despite this, 69 per cent of students agree universities should never restrict free speech, and 90 per cent feel personally able to express their views.
- Nearly half (47 per cent) of students believe universities are becoming less tolerant of diverse viewpoints, a figure that has almost doubled since 2016.
- The findings follow new legislation introduced last year, empowering the Office for Students to fine universities that fail to protect free speech rights.
- HEPI director Nick Hillman expressed shock at the findings, while Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice criticised universities as “echo chambers”.