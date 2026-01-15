Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a third of undergraduate students in Britain believe Reform UK should not be allowed to speak at university events, a new poll reveals.

Despite this, findings from the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) indicate that two in three students (69 per cent) agree universities should never restrict free speech, a slight increase from previous years.

The survey of 1,012 students also found that a significant majority, 90 per cent, feel personally able to express their views without hindrance.

Meanwhile, nearly half (47 per cent) of respondents agreed that universities are becoming less tolerant of diverse viewpoints.

This figure has almost doubled since 2016, when 24 per cent held the same opinion.

The findings come after new legislation was introduced last year, mandating universities and colleges to uphold academic freedom and ensure open discussion on campuses without censorship.

Higher education regulator the Office for Students can investigate universities and colleges and impose fines if it is found they have failed to protect free speech rights.

HEPI director Nick Hillman said he was ‘shocked’ at the results of the poll ( PA Archive )

The poll, conducted in November 2025 by Savanta, found 71 per cent of students said they supported the law requiring universities to promote free speech.

One in six (16 per cent) students polled in 2025 said Labour should be banned from speaking at events held at universities, compared with 12 per cent who said the Conservatives should be banned.

In addition, 7 per cent said the Greens should be, and 6 per cent said the Liberal Democrats.

In previous years, around one in four students said the English Defence League and Ukip should be banned from speaking at university events.

In 2016, 31 per cent said the British National Party (BNP) should be banned from speaking at events held at universities.

HEPI director Nick Hillman said: “I am shocked that more than one in three students support banning Reform UK from university campuses.

“The best way to take down democratic political parties that you disagree with is surely through free, fair and fierce debate – whether that is on campus or beyond.”

Most students (83 per cent) said they have at least somewhat satisfactory protection at their university to stop them from experiencing discrimination or emotional harm.

Nearly two in three (63 per cent) agreed or strongly agreed protection from discrimination and ensuring the dignity of minorities can be more important than unlimited freedom of expression.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said: “These findings are appalling. British universities abandoned being centres of genuine learning, rigorous debate and intellectual challenge long ago, instead opting to become echo chambers of far-left indoctrination run by activist academics.

“University leaders bear responsibility for allowing this culture to fester in our institutions. The Government must pull grant funding unless this is changed urgently.”