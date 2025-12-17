UK to rejoin EU student exchange scheme in 2027 as part of Starmer’s Brexit reset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is set to rejoin the Erasmus student exchange scheme, six years after ditching the programme as part of the deal to leave the European Union.

Announcing plans to rejoin the scheme in 2027, EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said it was a “huge win for our young people” with the government estimating that as many as 100,000 people in the UK could benefit from the scheme in the first year.

Through the scheme, the EU provides funding for individuals to study, train, or volunteer in other European countries for up to a year.

open image in gallery The deal represents the latest stage of Sir Keir’s attempts to deepen ties with the EU ( AP )

As part of the agreement, it is understood the UK has agreed a 30 per cent discount on membership fees, which are calculated on the basis of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy.

The UK’s contribution to the scheme for 2027 will be approximately £570 million.

Britain pulled out of the Erasmus scheme under Boris Johnson, launching the Turing scheme as a domestic alternative, arguing that remaining in the EU scheme would have meant a net cost of £2bn over seven years.

But in May, Sir Keir Starmer announced that the government was working on the UK rejoining Erasmus as part of his post-Brexit reset deal with Brussels.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, who held talks with the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic in Brussels last week, said: “Joining Erasmus+ is a huge win for our young people, breaking down barriers and widening horizons to ensure everyone, from every background, has the opportunity to study and train abroad.

“This is about more than just travel: it’s about future skills, academic success, and giving the next generation access to the best possible opportunities.

“Today’s agreements prove that our new partnership with the EU is working. We have focused on the public’s priorities and secured a deal that puts opportunity first.”

And skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said the scheme will “open doors for thousands of students and staff right across the country in universities, schools, colleges and adult education.”

open image in gallery The UK pulled out of Erasmus under Boris Johnson as part of Brexit ( PA )

“This is about breaking down barriers to opportunity, giving learners the chance to build skills, confidence and international experience that employers value”, she added.

The breakthrough was welcomed by the UK’s universities, with Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group of leading universities, saying: “We’re delighted at the UK’s association to Erasmus+.

“With an even greater scope than previous programmes, Erasmus+ opens up fantastic opportunities for students, adult learners and young people to all benefit from new experiences and learning.

“It will also renew the huge contributions that EU students and staff make to life on our university campuses.”

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, told The Times it was “fantastic news for the UK, and for students and universities here and across Europe”.

She said: “The agreement marks a huge step forward in our relationship with the EU and will offer life-changing opportunities for thousands of students. The UK government and the EU deserve credit for moving these complex negotiations forward at pace and reaching a mutually agreeable deal.

“We look forward to working with our universities and our partners in Europe, to ensure that the programme plays a pivotal role in rebuilding our international partnerships and delivers the best possible outcomes for the UK.”

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, the UK and EU also agreed to start negotiations on electricity market integration, as well as setting a deadline to agree a food and drink trade deal.

The UK and EU have agreed to complete talks on a new food and drink (SPS) deal and carbon linking (ETS) agreement before the next UK-EU Summit in 2026.

A carbon linking agreement would create a single, larger carbon market, allowing companies to trade allowances across borders, which lowers overall de-carbonisation costs.