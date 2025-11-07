Reform branded a ‘laughing stock’ following chaotic meeting leak
- Reform UK's Kent council faced widespread mockery and criticism during its first full meeting since a leaked chaotic online meeting and several member suspensions.
- Opposition leaders from the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, and Greens branded the Reform UK administration a “laughing stock” and questioned its ability to govern effectively.
- Council leader Linden Kemkaran defended her party's reduced numbers, comparing member attrition to military training, and dismissed opposition comments as a “cry for help”.
- The meeting was characterised by disorder, including laughter and interruptions, prompting the council chair to repeatedly remind members of the Nolan principles for public conduct.
- The party, which initially secured 57 of 81 seats in May, now has fewer than 48 councillors due to ongoing suspensions and removals, with one former member considering legal action for defamation.