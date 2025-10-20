Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform council leader’s foul-mouthed rant sparks suspension storm

  • Four Reform UK councillors have been suspended after a video was leaked showing a chaotic Kent County Council meeting.
  • The footage captured KCC leader Linden Kemkaran berating backbench councillors, telling them to “f***ing suck it up” and threatening to mute dissenters.
  • The suspended councillors are Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett, and Maxine Fothergill, with Mr Thomas having been threatened with muting during the meeting.
  • Reform UK took control of Kent County Council in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority, and the council is considered a “flagship” for Nigel Farage's party.
  • Labour and the Liberal Democrats criticised the incident, calling it “complete chaos”.
