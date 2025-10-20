Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Reform UK councillors have been suspended after a video of their flagship council leader telling members to "suck it up" was leaked to the press.

Reform UK took control of Kent County Council (KCC) after winning 57 of the 81 seats at the local elections in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority.

Footage of an online meeting where KCC leader Linden Kemkaran could be seen berating backbench councillors when they questioned her was leaked to the press on Saturday.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: "Cllrs Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett and Maxine Fothergill have had the whip suspended pending investigation, following evidence that they brought the party into disrepute."

open image in gallery Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

The sweary video saw members told by Linden Kemkaran, the Reform leader of Kent County Council, to “f***ing suck it up” if they did not agree with decisions.

Cllr Kemkaran warned those voicing dissent that they would be “screwed” and that Reform would not be able to win a general election if they failed to balance Kent’s budget.

The chaotic recording, obtained by The Guardian, she allegedly shouted down fellow councillors and threatened them with being “muted”, prompting comparisons to the notorious “Jackie Weaver” parish council Zoom meeting during the pandemic.

“Let’s not forget, we are the shop window in KCC. People are looking at us, they are judging us every single minute of every single day. Nigel knows that. He is super aware that we are the flagship council,” Cllr Kemkaran told colleagues.

Kent is one of the 10 councils Reform took control of after a stunning set of local elections last May, with Nigel Farage’s party vowing to cut wasteful spending and reduce council tax bills.

open image in gallery Linden Kemkaran said Reform’s election success will live or die based on its performance in Kent ( PA Wire )

But, despite rolling out its Elon Musk-inspired Department of Local Government Efficiency (Dolge) unit in the council, Kent’s Reform leaders are still set to hike council tax rates next year.

Cllr Kemkaran, who oversees the £2.5bn council budget, told the meeting: “We are going to live or die on that budget. If we don’t balance the books you can forget Reform winning the next election. It’s that crucial.”

She added: “If we can avoid putting up council tax by the full 5% that is going to be the best thing that we can do to show that Reform can actually run something as big as Kent council.”

More to follow...