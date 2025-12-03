Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage responds after rumours of Reform ‘election deal’ with the Tories

Related: Farage says he never engaged in racism ‘with intent’ amid schoolboy allegations
  • Reform leader Nigel Farage has denied reports that he would form an electoral pact with the Conservative Party.
  • His denial follows a Financial Times report, citing unnamed donors, that Farage believed an agreement between the two parties was "inevitable".
  • Farage stated he would "never do a deal with a party that I do not trust" and predicted the Conservatives would no longer be a national party after the May 2026 local elections.
  • The Conservative Party also ruled out any deals or pacts, citing policy differences and stating they have the "team, the plan and the backbone to deliver".
  • Speculation about a Reform-Conservative alliance has increased since Reform received the third-highest number of votes in the last general election, with Labour criticising the idea as a "shady backroom plot".
