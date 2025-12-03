Nigel Farage denies reports of Reform election pact with Tories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform leader Nigel Farage has denied that he would form an electoral pact with the Conservatives, after reports he told donors he thinks an agreement between them is inevitable.

In an attempt to shut down speculation, Mr Farage declared "the Conservatives will no longer be a national party" after the May 2026 local elections.

He said: “Sometimes people hear what they want to. After next May the Conservatives will no longer be a national party.

The Reform UK leader has ruled out a pact with the Tories ( PA Wire )

“I would never do a deal with a party that I do not trust. No deals, just a reverse takeover.”

Mr Farage’s denial comes after the Financial Times reported that Mr Farage had told donors he believes there will be an agreement between the two parties, quoting unnamed sources.

One donor who spoke to the FT said Mr Farage had described such an agreement as “inevitable” but that it would take some time because he was wary over making a pact between the two.

The Tories also ruled out such a deal, with a spokesperson saying: “Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership the Conservatives will not be considering any deals or pacts.

“Reform want higher welfare spending and to cosy up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.

“Only the Conservatives have the team, the plan and the backbone to deliver.”

There has been growing speculation over a Reform-Conservative pact after Mr Farage’s party received the third highest number of votes of any party at last year’s general election, but won just five seats.

The Reform leader has sought to win over voters from the Conservatives, suggesting the party can no longer be trusted after 14 years in power.

Prominent ex-Tory figures have flocked to Reform, with former minister Jonathan Gullis among the most recent reported to have defected.

But Reform sources told The Telegraph this week that former Conservative MPs who defect to the party are unlikely to be candidates at the next election because of their track record in government.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage isn’t even hiding it any more – he’s happy for failed Tories to prop up his party, whether they choose to join Reform or not.

“The Conservatives broke public services and hammered family finances. They and Reform would inflict Tory austerity on Britain all over again, meaning savage cuts to local schools and hospitals.

“This shady backroom plot will send a shiver down the spine of people up and down the country, and shows you simply can’t trust Nigel Farage. Only Labour is focused on cutting the cost of living for families, reducing NHS waiting lists and bringing down the national debt.”