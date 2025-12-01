Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Three former Tory MPs defect to Farage’s Reform

Joe Middleton
Monday 01 December 2025 10:37 GMT
Three Conservative former MPs have defected to Reform, a source in Nigel Farage’s party confirmed today.

Jonathan Gullis, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, who served as Grimsby MP, and former Bolton West Tory MP Chris Green, have all joined “on their own accord online”, a Reform party source confirmed to Press Association.

The three defections are the first since Danny Kruger, the sitting MP for East Wiltshire, left the Tories to Reform in September.

A Reform party source said: “The Conservative Party is dead. Only Reform can beat Labour at the next election as the polls show time and time again.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

