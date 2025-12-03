Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform MPs feature on school display alongside historical far-right figures

Farage says he never engaged in racism ‘with intent’ amid schoolboy allegations
  • A secondary school in Nottinghamshire apologised after a classroom display featured Reform UK members Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson alongside fascist leaders like Benito Mussolini and Oswald Mosley.
  • The display at Quarrydale Academy in Sutton-in-Ashfield depicted a political spectrum, including historical figures from extreme left to extreme right.
  • Lee Anderson, the local MP, condemned the display on Facebook, while Education Minister Georgia Gould emphasised strict rules on political impartiality in schools.
  • The headteacher, Tim Paling, confirmed the display's removal and stated it was intended to prompt discussion on political ideas in historical contexts, but acknowledged it could be misinterpreted.
  • Quarrydale Academy is conducting an internal review to ensure political and historical content is presented clearly and without causing offence, reiterating that the school does not endorse any political viewpoint.
