Car owners warned their personal details stolen in data breach

Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyberattack
  • Renault Group UK confirmed that an unspecified number of its UK customers' personal data was compromised following a cyber attack on a third-party data processing business.
  • The stolen information includes customer names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers, and vehicle registration details.
  • No financial details, such as bank account information or password data, were compromised, and no direct Renault Group UK systems were affected.
  • Owners and customers of Dacia vehicles, also produced by Renault, are reportedly among those impacted by the security lapse.
  • Renault is contacting all affected customers, advising them to be cautious of unsolicited requests for personal information, and has apologised for the incident.
