Major car maker confirms customer data stolen in cyber attack

The personal data of an unspecified number of UK Renault customers has been compromised following a cyber attack on a third-party data processing business used by the car manufacturer.

This incident marks the latest in a series of significant cyber breaches impacting global companies.

Renault Group UK confirmed the breach via email to affected drivers, stating that "some customers’ personal data has been taken from one of their systems."

Owners and customers of Dacia vehicles, also produced by Renault, are reportedly among those affected by the security lapse.

The company has reassured customers that no financial details, such as bank account information, or password data were compromised during the attack.

However, the stolen information includes sensitive personal details such as customer names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers, and vehicle registration details.

Renault has not yet disclosed the total number of customers impacted by the incident.

Renault Group UK said customer data was accessed after a cyber attack on third party firm ( Renault/PA )

It added that no direct Renault Group UK systems were compromised.

A spokesman for Renault UK said: “We are in the process of contacting all affected customers, advising them of the cyber attack and reminding them to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for personal information.

“Concerned customers should consult https://www.renault.co.uk/data-privacy.html or contact our data protection officer at dataprivacy@renault.co.uk .

“We wish to apologise to all affected customers. Data privacy is of the upmost importance to us and we deeply regret that this has occurred.”

It comes as rival Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to deal with the damaging fallout of a major cyber attack which caused the UK’s largest car manufacturer to halt production.

Earlier this week, JLR said it expects to restart some production within “the coming days”, a month after the hack led to its factory shutdown.

A raft of other businesses have also been hit by major cyber attacks in recent months, including beer giant Asahi, high street retailer Marks & Spencer and nursery group Kido Schools.