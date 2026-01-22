Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Renee Good’s family releases commissioned autopsy detailing fatal injuries

Trump says he 'felt horribly' about ICE shooting dead Renee Good after he found out her father was 'tremendous fan'
  • An independent autopsy commissioned by Renee Nicole Good's family revealed she sustained three gunshot wounds during an altercation with an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
  • Lawyers for Good's family stated that one shot to her head was fatal, entering near the temple and exiting on the opposite side.
  • Other injuries, including shots to her left forearm and right breast, were deemed not immediately life-threatening.
  • Good's death on Jan. 9 has ignited widespread outrage and protests, particularly in Minnesota, which has experienced increased immigration enforcement.
  • ICE agent Jonathan Ross was identified as the shooter, with the Trump administration defending him while negatively characterizing Good.
