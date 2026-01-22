Renee Good’s family releases commissioned autopsy detailing fatal injuries
- An independent autopsy commissioned by Renee Nicole Good's family revealed she sustained three gunshot wounds during an altercation with an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
- Lawyers for Good's family stated that one shot to her head was fatal, entering near the temple and exiting on the opposite side.
- Other injuries, including shots to her left forearm and right breast, were deemed not immediately life-threatening.
- Good's death on Jan. 9 has ignited widespread outrage and protests, particularly in Minnesota, which has experienced increased immigration enforcement.
- ICE agent Jonathan Ross was identified as the shooter, with the Trump administration defending him while negatively characterizing Good.