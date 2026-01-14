DHS says ICE agent who shot Renee Good was left with ‘internal bleeding’
- Trump administration officials claimed ICE agent Jonathan Ross sustained "internal bleeding" after fatally shooting Renee Good, a mother-of-three, in Minneapolis, an injury later confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security.
- The shooting took place during an immigration enforcement operation, with federal authorities alleging Good tried to ram Ross with her SUV, while state and local officials argue Ross acted recklessly.
- The incident has triggered anti-ICE protests across the nation, and Minnesota's attorney general has initiated a lawsuit to prohibit ICE operations in the state, labelling them an "unconstitutional federal invasion."
- The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting without the involvement of state officials, prompting Minnesota's Governor to voice concerns about the fairness of the outcome.
- Good’s family, who have engaged the same law firm that represented George Floyd's family, dispute the federal account and have spoken of her legacy of kindness.