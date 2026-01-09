Over $1.5M raised for ICE shooting victim Renee Good’s family
- More than $1.5 million has been raised for family of Renee Nicole Good, the mother-of-three who was shot and killed by ICE in Minneapolis.
- “Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed,” fundraiser organizers wrote on the GoFundMe set up to support her family.
- Good died after being shot by immigration officer Jonathan Ross Wednesday, and the incident has sparked widespread public outcry and demonstrations across the US.
- President Donald Trump and his administration claim Good was committing “domestic terrorism” by attempting to run over ICE agents during a large scale immigration operation, facts that don’t line up with videos of the incident and statements by local officials.
- Good's mother described her as “extremely compassionate,” and a friend stated she was a member of a local group called “ICE Watch,” adding to the bitter dispute over the official narrative.