Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An online fundraiser for the family of Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has already flown past its $50,000 goal and is approaching $1.5 million.

Good, a mother-of-three and poet, was killed Wednesday following a confrontation with federal immigrant officers on a residential street that prompted one of the men, since identified as one Jonathan Ross, to fire three shots at her through the window of her Honda Pilot.

The 37 year-old died at the scene, with her wife Rebecca looking on in horror from nearby, leading to widespread protests in the Minnesota city and in others across the U.S. amid a bitter dispute over the official narrative.

President Donald Trump and his administration have reacted by blaming the victim, accusing Good of engaging in “domestic terrorism” and attempting to run the agents over.

open image in gallery People protest against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis ( Reuters )

The GoFundMe page, set up by family friends to support Good’s spouse and six-year-old son, said the pair were grappling with a “devastating loss” and described the deceased as “pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed.”

As of mid day Friday, the fundraising total stood at $1,486,102 from approximately 38,000 donations.

Good was originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Virginia and previously hosted a podcast with her husband, comedian Tim Macklin, who passed away in 2023, aged 36.

After being widowed, she subsequently lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and Canada for brief spells before settling in Minneapolis with her new partner, whose name she took when they married. In addition to her young son, she also had a 15-year-old daughter and another boy aged 12.

open image in gallery A poster mourning Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the scene of her shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota ( Getty )

Her mother Donna Granger told The Minnesota Star Tribune that Good was “extremely compassionate” and not the type of person to confront ICE agents.

A friend has subsequently contradicted that assertion by telling The New York Post that Good was a member of a local group called “ICE Watch.”

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Granger said of her late daughter. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Among the more controversial responses to her killing, which was closely scrutinized on social media from video filmed at the scene by a number of eyewitnesses, was that of the president, who insisted on Truth Social she was “obviously, a professional agitator” who had given Ross no choice but to fire in self-defense.

open image in gallery Jonathan Ross has been named as the ICE agent who fatally shot Good ( X (Twitter) )

Vice President JD Vance also angrily defended the officer online and at the White House, lambasting the media for its coverage of the tragedy, as did Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who claimed Good had “weaponized” her vehicle against the agents.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom meanwhile, called the incident “state-sponsored terrorism”, accusing ICE of serving as Trump’s “personal police force” and driving “extremism and cruelty while discarding basic safeguards and accountability.”

City mayor Jacob Frey also attacked Noem’s version of events as “bulls***” and a “garbage narrative” and demanded that the federal forces: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

He has since attacked federal officials for freezing out local authorities from the official investigation into the incident and claimed ICE’s actions have doubled the number of shootings in the city this year.