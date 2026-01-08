Fury in Minneapolis as JD Vance defends ICE agent who fatally shot mum-of-three in head
- Vice President JD Vance has described the fatal shooting of mum-of-three Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent as an ‘act of self-defence’.
- Vance claimed Good attempted to strike the agent with her car, blaming her and 'radicals' for the 'tragedy' and interference with immigration law.
- Video footage of the incident, which can be seen above, reportedly contradicts Vance's account, appearing not to show Good's car striking the agent.
- Good's mother, Donna Ganger, described her daughter as 'extremely compassionate' and 'loving,' denying claims she was disrupting immigration enforcement.
- Her family has described her death as "murder", while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Ms Good attempted to ram agents, calling her actions "domestic terrorism" and the shooting self-defence.