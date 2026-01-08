Family of Minneapolis ICE shooting victim say she was ‘murdered’
- A mother-of-three, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.
- Video footage of the incident shows Ms Good in her car, blocking ICE agents, before an agent opened fire as she began to move the vehicle.
- Her family has described her death as "murder", while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Ms Good attempted to ram agents, calling her actions "domestic terrorism" and the shooting self-defence.
- President Donald Trump defended the shooting, characterising Ms Good as "very disorderly" and accusing her of "obstructing and resisting".
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed Ms Noem's account, stating the shooting was a result of an agent's "reckless use of power" that led to a death.