Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Family of Minneapolis ICE shooting victim say she was ‘murdered’

Minneapolis woman shot dead by ICE agent
  • A mother-of-three, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.
  • Video footage of the incident shows Ms Good in her car, blocking ICE agents, before an agent opened fire as she began to move the vehicle.
  • Her family has described her death as "murder", while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Ms Good attempted to ram agents, calling her actions "domestic terrorism" and the shooting self-defence.
  • President Donald Trump defended the shooting, characterising Ms Good as "very disorderly" and accusing her of "obstructing and resisting".
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed Ms Noem's account, stating the shooting was a result of an agent's "reckless use of power" that led to a death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in