Hotel giant with 8,300 employees files for insolvency

Berlin-based Revo Hospitality Group was founded in 2008
Berlin-based Revo Hospitality Group was founded in 2008 (Getty)
  • Revo Hospitality Group, Europe's largest third-party hotel operator, has filed for insolvency under self-administration in Germany.
  • The group, which manages over 260 hotels and 8,300 employees across 12 European countries, including properties under major brands like Hilton and Marriott, made the filing at the Charlottenburg district court in Berlin.
  • Around 140 companies within the German hotel group are affected, with plans for a financial restructure under self-administration this summer.
  • Despite the insolvency, approximately 125 hotels in Germany and Austria are expected to continue operating, retaining all 5,500 employees in those regions.
  • The company cited increased wage costs, higher expenses for rent, energy, and food, alongside integration issues from rapid expansion, as key factors contributing to its financial difficulties.
