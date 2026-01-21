Major European hotel operator collapses into administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A European hotel group with hundreds of properties has filed for insolvency in Germany.

The Revo Hospitality Group, formerly the HR Group, filed for insolvency under self-administration at the Charlottenburg district court in Berlin this week.

Revo was founded in 2008 and became Europe’s biggest white-label (third-party) operator, with a portfolio of over 260 hotels and around 8,300 employees in 12 European countries and 146 cities.

Around 140 companies within the German hotel group are affected.

Several of the group’s hotels sit under major global brands, including Accor, Wyndham, Hilton, Marriott, and IHG.

The hotel group will enter into voluntary insolvency, with plans to restructure under self-administration this summer.

According to local press, 125 hotels in Germany and Austria are expected to continue operating as the rest of the group undergoes a financial restructure.

In 2020, the hotel group underwent rapidly expanded from just 51 hotels.

Popular Revo Group hotels include the Grand Belvedere in Davos and the Pullman Berlin Schweizerhof in Berlin.

The hotel group said: “Around 140 companies belonging to the REVO Hospitality Group have filed for insolvency under their own management at Charlottenburg District Court”, reported Hospitality Inside.

It added: “The approximately 125 hotels in Germany and Austria will continue to operate with all 5,500 employees. The proceedings will be supervised by court-appointed administrators.”

According to the outlet Revo cited “increased wage costs” and “higher costs for rent, energy and food” as weighing heavily on the business.

The statement said: “Above all, the strong expansion of the Revo Hospitality Group in recent years led to duplicate structures and integration problems.”

The Independent has contacted Revo Hospitality Group for comment.

The hotel group is the latest to enter insolvency proceedings in the last year.

In November, short-term rental platform Sonder initiated the liquidation of its US business after Marriott announced that its licensing agreement for Sonder to use its Marriott Bonvoy reservation system was over.

