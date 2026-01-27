Twenty-one bars to close as chain enters administration
- The owner of Revolution bars has announced the closure of 21 venues across the UK, leading to 591 job losses.
- FTI Consulting, appointed as administrators, confirmed that 14 Revolution bars, six Revolucion de Cuba bars, and one Peach Pub will shut immediately.
- Despite the closures, FTI secured the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs through a pair of deals.
- Neos Hospitality Group acquired the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands and assets, while Coral Pub Company bought the remaining Peach Pubs business.
- The closures follow a major restructuring in 2024 and a strategic review prompted by a cash crisis and a significant slump in sales, particularly among younger customers.