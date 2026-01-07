RFK Jr’s ringtone revealed as animal sound during ‘MAHA’ presser
- Robert F Kennedy Jr's speech at the White House was interrupted by his phone ringing.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, while he was discussing new dietary guidelines for Americans.
- His phone's ringtone was revealed to be the sound of a duck quacking.
- The new guidance, announced by the health secretary, prioritises protein and encourages consuming less sugar and processed foods.
- Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins made a joke, stating, "Duck is also high in protein," after the interruption.