RFK Jr’s ringtone revealed as animal sound during ‘MAHA’ presser

RFK Jr interrupted by duck ringtone from his own phone in the middle of 'MAHA' presser
  • Robert F Kennedy Jr's speech at the White House was interrupted by his phone ringing.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, while he was discussing new dietary guidelines for Americans.
  • His phone's ringtone was revealed to be the sound of a duck quacking.
  • The new guidance, announced by the health secretary, prioritises protein and encourages consuming less sugar and processed foods.
  • Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins made a joke, stating, "Duck is also high in protein," after the interruption.
