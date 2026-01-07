Robert F Kennedy Jr's speech on new dietary guidelines for Americans was interrupted by his phone going off with a duck ringtone as he spoke at the White House on Wednesday, 7 January.

The health secretary announced new guidance that prioritizes protein and encourages consuming less sugar and processed foods.

As he spoke, RFK Jr's phone began to ring — revealing his ringtone as the sound of a duck quacking.

"Duck is also high in protein," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins joked.