RFK Jr mocked for wearing jeans in tub in workout video with Kid Rock
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and musician Kid Rock released a workout video on social media, promoting the messages "GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD" and "Make America Healthy Again."
- The 90-second video features Kennedy and Kid Rock engaging in various activities including shirtless posing, gym workouts, sauna sessions, playing pickleball, and relaxing in a pool while drinking milk.
- The video includes scenes of Kennedy submerging himself in a tub while wearing jeans and Kid Rock flashing his middle finger at the camera.
- Social media users reacted with a mix of amusement and criticism, with many making jokes about Kennedy wearing jeans during his workout and referencing his past admission of cocaine use.
- The video was also re-shared by the US Department of Health and Human Services.
