RFK Jr. posts workout video with Kid Rock urging Americans to ‘get active’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has posted a workout video with musician Kid Rock, eliciting mixed reactions from social media users.

Kennedy, 72, shared the video Tuesday afternoon with the caption: “I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.” Kid Rock, known for hit songs such as “All Summer Long” and “Cowboy,” is a long-time supporter of the Trump administration.

The 90-second video starts with Kennedy and Kid Rock posing shirtless, before the words “Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s ROCK OUT WORK OUT” flash across the screen.

Then the video cuts to a montage of Kennedy and Kid Rock eating, sitting in a car and holding a U.S. flag before starting their workouts at a gym.

open image in gallery Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock pose during a work-out video ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X )

Afterward, they end up in a sauna, where they each use a stationary bike machine and do push-ups. Kid Rock flashed his middle finger at the camera while on the bike.

At one point, Kennedy is also seen submerging himself in a tub while wearing jeans.

After playing a game of pickleball, Kennedy and Kid Rock go to relax in a pool. There, they drink glasses of milk as the words “WHOLE MILK” appear on the screen.

open image in gallery Kennedy works out with Kid Rock in a sauna ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X )

open image in gallery Kennedy submerges himself in a tub while wearing jeans ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X )

The montage ends with the Department of Health and Human Service’s logo alongside the slogan: “Make America Healthy Again.”

The video quickly prompted mixed reactions from social media users.

open image in gallery Kennedy and Kid Rock drink glasses of milk in a pool ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X )

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office shared a screenshot from the video with the caption: “Is this after toilet seat #2 or #3?” This comes after Kennedy admitted on Theo Von’s podcast last week that he used to “snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of “The View,” wrote on X: “What the [bleep] did I just watch?”

Others were quick to make jokes about Kennedy wearing jeans throughout the video. One user posted: “Not the jeans in the gym and sauna!”

Kennedy, who has been spotted working out in jeans before, said last year he started wearing them to the gym because it was “convenient,” and now he’s “used to it.”

The Department of Health and Human Services even weighed in. The agency re-shared the video on X with the caption “BawitMAHA,” a play on Kid Rock’s 1999 hit song, “Bawitdaba”, which is the song playing throughout the video.

The Independent has contacted Kennedy’s office for comment on the online reaction to the video.