Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Rhodri Talfan Davies? The new interim director-general at BBC

Tim Davie suggests BBC will be 'thriving'
  • Rhodri Talfan Davies has been confirmed as the BBC’s interim director-general following the resignation of Tim Davie.
  • Mr Davies, who also serves on the BBC’s executive committee, is slated to join the BBC board as an executive director from 1 February, before officially assuming the interim director-general role on 3 April.
  • Since 2021, Mr Davies has served as the corporation's director of nations. He is also at the helm of the BBC's ‘Across The UK’ strategy, aimed at decentralising the organisation, and spearheads the corporation's deployment of generative artificial intelligence technology.
  • The BBC has confirmed that the process to appoint a permanent director-general is currently under way. Rhuanedd Richards will continue in her role as interim nations director while Mr Davies serves in his temporary capacity.
  • As of July 2025, Mr Davies was reported to be paid between £305,000 and £309,999 annually by the BBC.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in