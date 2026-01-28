Who is Rhodri Talfan Davies? The new interim director-general at BBC
- Rhodri Talfan Davies has been confirmed as the BBC’s interim director-general following the resignation of Tim Davie.
- Mr Davies, who also serves on the BBC’s executive committee, is slated to join the BBC board as an executive director from 1 February, before officially assuming the interim director-general role on 3 April.
- Since 2021, Mr Davies has served as the corporation's director of nations. He is also at the helm of the BBC's ‘Across The UK’ strategy, aimed at decentralising the organisation, and spearheads the corporation's deployment of generative artificial intelligence technology.
- The BBC has confirmed that the process to appoint a permanent director-general is currently under way. Rhuanedd Richards will continue in her role as interim nations director while Mr Davies serves in his temporary capacity.
- As of July 2025, Mr Davies was reported to be paid between £305,000 and £309,999 annually by the BBC.